UFO Report Released, Kamala Visits the Border: Which Is Less Likely?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked about the UAP report released Friday, looking at the failure of infrastructure legislation, Kamala's long-delayed visit to the border, the airstrikes in Syria, and the sentencing of Derek Chauvin.

Guests:

Dave Beaty - TV Producer, Documentary Filmmaker, Journalist, and UFO Researcher | UAP/UFO Report Released on Friday

Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer & Political Activist | Infrastructure Bill Withers Further, Kamala's Lagging Visit to the Border

Vanessa Beeley - International Investigative Journalist | Aid Denied in Syria, The Motivation Behind American Air Strikes

John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Co-Host of 'The Backstory' on Radio Sputnik | Derek Chauvin's Sentencing, John's UAP Sighting

In our first hour, we were joined by Dave Beaty for a fascinating conversation on the disclosures in the congressional report on UFOs released on Friday, looking at the long history of reports and how this wave of confirmations changes the field on conversations about aliens and will destigmatize reports of sightings.

In our second hour, we were joined by Joel Segal to talk Joe Manchin and the political logjam that is Capitol Hill, looking at recent failures on infrastructure legislation before moving to Kamala's tardy visit to the border and what's at play psychologically for the absent VP. Afterwards we were joined by Vanessa Beeley to talk about Syria's humanitarian crisis and why aid is being selectively withheld from regions of the country, also looking at what motivated the US airstrikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria.

In our third hour, we were joined by John Kiriakou to evaluate the propriety of Derek Chauvin's sentencing, looking at what's changed since last year and whether rising crime rates have undone any real changes to the status quo from last year, also talking for just a minute about UFOs and a sighting John had.

