Biden's New Infrastructure Bill: Bipartisan Heaven or a Shriveled Shadow of Its Former Self?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked about Afghanistan and the Taliban, the UFO report due today, the asteroid some speculate was alien, the truth about January 6th, what Britney Spears said about our judicial system, and how California weathered COVID.

Guests:

Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Afghanistan in Taliban Hands: What America Got Wrong As It Prepares to End Its Longest War

Avi Loeb - Theoretical Astrophysicist, Professor, Author | The UFO Report Due Today and the Truth About ʻOumuamua

Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of the Kim Iversen Show | Judging January 6th, Governor Gavin Newsom's Recall in California

In our first hour, we were joined by Scott Ritter to talk about America's late withdrawal from its longest war, what the Taliban is, where it came from, and what internal unrest it's heading for as it prepares to take reign in Afghanistan, and the mistakes America made trying to deal with al-Qaeda and the Taliban when invading the region.

In our second hour, we were joined by Avi Loeb for a fascinating conversation on the UFO report due out today, what the technology described by Pentagon and intelligence community professionals would require from our science and even the structure of our physical reality, and to take another look at an asteroid that passed a few years ago, picking up attention for its quirky physical characteristics and unexplained propulsion and confusing millions with its pronunciation since then.

In our third hour, we were joined by Kim Iversen for a fiery conversation on the events of January 6th: whether the raid on the Capitol counts as an insurrection if nobody's being charged with sedition, what actually happened and how we should describe and judge it from the present, and how California's fared with COVID as Gavin Newsom faces a recall vote over the lingering economic malaise from COVID and last year's protests.

We also touch upon President Biden's new infrastructure bill.

