Russia Fires Warning Shots at Brits Sailing Too Close to Crimea

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked with guests about the British navy's apparent provocation off the coast of Crimea and Russia's response, the DoJ's seizure of Iranian and Iraqi websites, and the media silence over Hunter Biden's corrupt, sordid past.

Guests:

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Russia Firing Warning Shots at Brits Near Crimea

Darren Allen - Author, anarchist, philosopher, and writer | Civilization and Anarcho-Primitivism

Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik News Journalist & Political Analyst | DoJ Seizure of Press.TV, 35 Other Websites

Michael Goodwin - Journalist and Columnist at The NYPost | Hunter Biden's Hooker Problem, Using Joe Biden's Money, and NYC's Mayoral Race

In our first hour, we were joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss Russia's ballistic response to the British navy entering Crimean waters while working on drills with the Ukrainian navy, asking why this happened and what's coming next.

In our second hour, we were joined by Darren Allen to talk about the roots of civilization and the ego, before moving to a conversation with Morgan Artyukhina about the Department of Justice's seizure of 36 websites owned by entities in Iran and Iraq, including Press TV.

In our third hour, we were joined by Michael Goodwin to talk about why the media's silent on Hunter Biden hiring a Russian hooker in Los Angeles, paying her using Joe Biden's card, and having former Secret Service agents get involved. We also spoke with Michael about the state of the mayoral race in New York City and the pros and cons of the ranked-choice voting system the city is testing for the first time in this election.

