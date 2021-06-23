The FBI Ramps Up Pressure on Roger Stone

Guests:
Ted Rall - Syndicated columnist and political cartoonist | Latest on New York Mayor Race
Tyler Nixon - Archivist, Activist, Technologist, Legal Counsel to Roger Stone | Railroading of Roger Stone
Raffaele Mauriello - Geopolitical analyst and assistant professor | Iranian Elections
In the first hour, Ted Rall joined the show to discuss the race for mayor, using the ranked-choice election system, in New York City and the current societal status of the Big Apple.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Tyler Nixon who expertly analyzed the targeting of Roger Stone by the FBI to try and pin incitement to the January 6th riot on Stone. We were then joined by Raffaele Mauriello to talk about the Iranian elections, the fairness of these votes, and what the election of a hardliner conservative like Ebrahim Raisi means.
In the third hour, Jamarl and Shane had a discussion about transgender access to sports. Is it a fair competition to allow male-born athletes to compete in female sports or the other way around? New Zealand is definitely challenging this concept.
