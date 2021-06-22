Taliban Resurges Across Afghanistan, Claudette Claims 11 Lives

Guests:
Mark Sleboda - International relations and security analyst | Reflections on the Biden-Putin Summit
John Kiriakou - Former CIA officer and co-host of The Backstory | Iranian Elections
Peter Coffin - Video essayist, podcaster and author | Atomization
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to discuss the results of the meeting between Biden and Putin, as well as the decision by the US to cease a $100 million weapons package to Ukraine.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by John Kiriakou to talk about the recent elections in Iran, and also the sanctions the United States has on the country and how they affect Iran’s trade deals.
In the third hour, we were joined by Peter Coffin for a discussion on the over monetization of the daily aspects of our digital lives, and analysis on the language displayed by President Biden at Geneva.
We also talk about Afghanistan and tropical storm Claudette.
