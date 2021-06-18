Celebrating Juneteenth, Storm Season Hits US

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Austin Pelli and Shane Stranahan talk about who actually pulls the strings in the Biden administration, how human visual perception is skewed on the moon, the possibility of sustainable human habitats in space, more sentiments from the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Joseph Biden in Geneva.

Guests:

Garland Nixon - Sputnik political analyst and the co-host of The Critical Hour | Behind the Curtain of the Biden Administration

Dr. Katherine Rahill - Professor and senior scientist at the office of the chief scientists at NASA | Lunar Optics and Virtual Reality Integration

Margaret Kimberley - Writer and activist for peace and justice | Biden and Putin in Geneva & Critical Race Theory

In the first Fault Lines was joined by Garland Nixon for a brief discussion on the nature of politics and what the recognition of Juneteenth means. Then Garland offered his opinions on the meeting between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Katherine Rahill to talk about visual perception on the moon, as well as the assimilation of virtual reality technologies and simulations into the training programs at NASA.

In the third hour we were joined by Margaret Kimberley to talk about the outcomes from the meeting between Biden and Putin in Geneva, and the current standings of the American youths and education system under the lens of race.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com