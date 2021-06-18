After Geneva: Putin 1, Biden 0?

Guests:
Elijah Magnier - Veteran war correspondent | Iranian Elections Friday
Michelle Witte - Host of Political Misfits | Backpacking
Scott Ritter - Former U.N. weapons inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction Whistleblower | Breaking Down The Press Conferences in Geneva
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jamarl Thomas for the final update coming from Geneva in the wake of the meeting between Putin and Biden. Then we went into a brand new segment named Bad Quotes.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Elijah Magnier for a breakdown on Iranian politics and what is the likely outcome of their upcoming elections. Are the American’s delivering Lebanon to Hezbollah? Finally, we were joined by Michelle Witte for an in-depth conversation on her backpacking trip on the Pacific Crest Trail.
In the third hour, we were joined by Scott Ritter who gave a step-by-step breakdown on what the meeting between Biden and Putin means from the set up to the return. The biggest takeaways: Nuclear war is unwinnable and we will not engage, and our ambassadors will regularly be sent between our countries.
