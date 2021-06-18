After Geneva: Putin 1, Biden 0?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Austin Pelli and Shane Stranahan are joined remotely by Jamarl Thomas to talk about the sentiments coming out of Geneva after the meeting between Putin and Biden, why this was built up as tense as it was and what this could mean for the two countries’ relations.

Guests:

Elijah Magnier - Veteran war correspondent | Iranian Elections Friday

Michelle Witte - Host of Political Misfits | Backpacking

Scott Ritter - Former U.N. weapons inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction Whistleblower | Breaking Down The Press Conferences in Geneva

In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jamarl Thomas for the final update coming from Geneva in the wake of the meeting between Putin and Biden. Then we went into a brand new segment named Bad Quotes.

In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Elijah Magnier for a breakdown on Iranian politics and what is the likely outcome of their upcoming elections. Are the American’s delivering Lebanon to Hezbollah? Finally, we were joined by Michelle Witte for an in-depth conversation on her backpacking trip on the Pacific Crest Trail.

In the third hour, we were joined by Scott Ritter who gave a step-by-step breakdown on what the meeting between Biden and Putin means from the set up to the return. The biggest takeaways: Nuclear war is unwinnable and we will not engage, and our ambassadors will regularly be sent between our countries.

