The Big Meeting in Geneva

Guests:
Jaime Rogozinski - Founder of WallStreetBets, the premier location for stock information to the average investor | An Inside Look at WallStreetBets
Lee Camp - Satirical news anchor for RT International’s Redacted Tonight | The Young Turks
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Expectations in Geneva Between US and Russia
In the first, Fault Lines was joined by Jamarl Thomas for his on-the-ground reporting in Geneva as he positions himself in the press core for direct coverage of the meeting between Vladamir Putin and Joseph Biden.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jaime Rogozinski for an insightful discussion on the stock market and community of investors, especially on WallStreetBets.
In the third hour, we were joined by Ted Rall for a conversation on the expectations of the Geneva meeting between Putin and Biden and Rall’s personal journeys as a traveling journalist.
