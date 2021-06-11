Keystone Gets Canceled, China Points Finger at US Navy

Guests:
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik political analyst and host of the Backstory | Neonazis & The Siege on January 6th
Laith Marouf - Producers and broadcasting law consultant | Norman Finklestein
Mark Sleboda - Investigative reporter, lecturer and security analyst | Putin-Biden Summit Expectations
In the first hour, Shane Stranahan and Jamarl Thomas wrestled over the failures and successes of Bernie Sanders’ campaign.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Lee Stranahan to discuss the culpability of the January 6th riot. Laith Marouf also came onto the show to outline the struggles of the Palestinian people and the uniqueness of the issue.
In the third hour, we were joined by Mark Sleboda who gave insights on what both Biden and Putin are expecting going into and coming out of the summit meeting in Geneva.
We also talk about the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline and military build-up in the Indo-Pacific region.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)