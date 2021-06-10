Biden Meeting BoJo Today Ahead of G7, Putin Meetings

Guests:
Ted Rall - Political cartoonist and syndicated columnist | Kamala Don’t Care
Garland Nixon - Sputnik political analyst and co-host of The Critical Hour | Broken 2 Party System: Mutual Destruction
Kim Iversen - Independent journalist and host of the Kim Iversen Show on Youtube | Should Companies be Allowed to Force Vaccinations?
In the first hour, Ted Rall joined the show to discuss the status of the southern US border and why Kamala Harris is so adamant about not going down there.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Garland Nixon on the problems with the two-party system and the methods of Donald Trump that both help and hurt his causes.
In the third hour, we were joined by Kim Iversen who gave a strong perspective on why employers mandating a vaccine is inherently wrong, and the state of the Squad in Congress.
We also touch upon President Biden's meeting with the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)