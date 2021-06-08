Facebook Extends Trump’s Ban For Another 2 Years

Guests:
George Kidane - Co-Creator of Zena Natsnet | The Conflict in Tigray
Mick West - Author, debunker, retired videogame designer, and operator of Metabunk.org | ET Hypothesis & UFO Report
Wyatt Reed - News analyst and producer for By Any Means Necessary | Mexican Elections
Joel Segal - Former congressional staffer, author, architect for passing Obamacare | Manchin vs Voting Rights
In the first hour, George Kidane joined the show to discuss the state of Ethiopia and the TPLF in the outbreak of accusations of ethnic cleansing occurring there.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mick West in a debate with Jamarl Thomas on the existence of extraterrestrial life and supposed alien sightings.
In the third hour, we were joined by Joel Segal to talk about the recent blocking of a voting rights bill by Senator Joe Manchin and what this means for Joe Biden’s future actions/inactions. We were then joined by Wyatt Reed for a discussion on the Mexican elections and how dangerous they could be for candidates.
We also touch upon news that Facebook prolongs Donald Trump's suspension for another 2 years.
