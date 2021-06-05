NASA: First Mars, Now Venus

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the campaign to keep Donald Trump off social media, the latest in human rights in Ethiopia, the elections and unrest in Mexico, and the ineffectiveness of Biden in unifying Congress.

Guests:

Ted Rall - Political cartoonist and columnist | Campaign Kicks Off to Keep Trump off Facebook

Teodrose Fikre - Co-Founder and former editor of GhionJournal.com | Latest on Ethiopia

Wyatt Reed - News analyst and producer for By Any Means Necessary | Mexican Elections

Kim Iversen - Independent journalist and host of the Kim Iversen Show on YouTube | Biden Narrows Infrastructure Package

In the first hour, Ted Rall joined the show to discuss the push to keep former President Donald Trump off social media in a review of the Facebook and Twitter decision to silence him.

In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Teodrose Fikre concerning questions of human rights specifically in the Tigray region, as well as the response from the Ethiopian government. Then Wyatt Reed gave his report from Mexico about the upcoming elections and the unrest that has broken out around it.

In the third hour, we were joined by Kim Iversen in a talk about Biden’s ineffectiveness to get things done as a direct result of his personality and inability to rouse Congress. The conversation then turned to censorship on social media platforms and the Fauci emails.

We also discuss the news that NASA has selected two missions to study Venus.

