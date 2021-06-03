Will Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu be Ousted as New Coalition Government Takes Shape?

Guests:
Bryan MacDonald - Head of the Russia desk at RT online | Biden and Putin at Geneva
Miko Peled - Human rights activist and author | The Future of Israel’s Government
Peter Coffin - Youtube comedian and author | Media Pivot on Lab Leak & Corporate Pride
In the first hour, Bryan MacDonald joined the show to discuss the upcoming meeting of Putin and Biden in Geneva as well as Russia’s opinion on the situation in Belarus.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Miko Peled to talk about the future of the government for Israel. Will Benjamin Netanyahu be deposed?
In the third hour, we were joined by Peter Coffin to talk about the shift in the media narrative regarding the origins of Covid-19, and the use of the Pride movement by companies as a PR alignment method.
