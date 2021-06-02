No New COVID Deaths in United Kingdom for First Time Since March, 2020

Guests:
Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-chief at TheDuran.com | Political Persecution and Political Theater in Belarus & Covid Travel Certificates
Michelle Place - Executive Director of the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum | Tulsa Race Massacre
Bob Schlehuber - Host of Political Misfits | Biden on Tulsa and the wake of January 6th
In the first hour, Alexander Mercouris joined the show to discuss the political climate and its effects in Belarus, as well as possible restrictions to come regarding world travel and vaccine passports.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Michelle Place to talk about the Tulsa Race Massacre and the necessity to remember the true meaning of Greenwood today.
In the third hour, we were joined by Bob Schlehuber for a rapid-fire discussion on the 2020 election, Myanmar, the Capitol riot and many other issues.
