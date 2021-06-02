Denmark's Chief Intelligence Agency Working with NSA to Spy on German Officials

Guests:
Peter Oliver - European Union correspondent for RT News | Denmark Spying Scandal
Elbert Guillory - Former member of Louisiana state senate and house of representatives | 1 Year Out From Floyd
Adam - Event coordinator and creator of Independent Left News | Does Policy Alone Make A Lefty?
In the first hour, Peter Oliver came onto the show to have a conversation about spying on the EU and specifically, German politicians, that was enacted by Danish secret service.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Elbert Guillory to talk about the state of the country one year after George Floyd as well as the progression of Defund the Police and escalation of force during a police encounter.
In the third hour, we were joined by Adam for a discussion on leftist identity. We were also joined by Fault Lines producer Austin Pelli for a discussion on race and critical race theory.
