Putin & Lukashenko Meeting Over Plane Rerouting, Future of Small Crisis

Guests:
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist and syndicated columnist | Back to the Future of Policies
Margaret Kimberley- Columnist and editor for Black Agenda Report | Biden’s 6T Budget & 1 Year After George Floyd
In the first hour, Shane and Jamarl discussed the issue of the party system and the longevity of humanity. Can civilization exist infinitely?
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall to talk about the inability to please the left as a politician for them, and a lapse in new ideas coming from the oval office.
In the third hour, we were joined by Margaret Kimberley who offered insight on critical race theory and what it means to be white.
We also touch upon Presidents Putin and Lukashenko meeting after the Ryanair plane diversion.
