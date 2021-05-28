50% of American Residents Now Partially Vaccinated

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan open the show with a heated discussion on China regarding the Uyghurs, then move to Donald Trump’s contract with America for reelection, and close with ideas on how to fix the current resiliency of the workforce and what inflation means for these people.

Guests:

Joseph Leibowitz - Foreign relations lobbyist specializing in US and China relationship | Is China Committing Genocide against the Uyghurs?

Carmine Sabia - Writer and editor at large at SabiaReport.com | Trump’s Contract with America

Mark Frost - Entrepreneur, economist, professor and marine | Wages in America and Inflation Today

In the first hour Fault Lines brought Joseph Leibowitz into the conversation about the relationship between the US and China and the hard-hitting topic of possible genocide in the country.

In the second hour, we were joined by Carmine Sabia to talk about Donald Trump’s plans for the next election and how he is working with Newt Gingrich to create a new “Contract with America”.

In the third hour, we had a conversation with Mark Frost concerning the minimum wage and the seeming absence of the workforce coming out of Covid.

In the meantime, the US now has 50% of its residents with at least one vaccine shot, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data published Sunday.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.