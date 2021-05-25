Google and Twitter on the Ropes in Russia

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss how to prevent crime from alternative perspectives, how defunding of the police should change, discrimination in Covid business relief, Backpacking across the Pacific Crest Trail, and the copying of individuals to create an utopia of emulations.

Guests:

Joel Segal - Former congressional staffer and author | Discrimination in Policy

Michelle Witte - Host of Political Misfits and News Analyst | Backpacking

Robin Hanson - Professor of economics at George Mason University | The Age of Em & The Great Filter

In the first hour, Jamarl and Shane discussed poverty in America and how the Defund the Police movement can evolve through time in the country.

In the second hour, we were joined by Joel Segal to discuss the discriminatory aspect of some of Biden’s Covid relief packages. Michelle Witte also joined the show to tell the story of her backpacking trip on the Pacific Crest Trail.

In the third hour, Fault Lines heard from Robin Hanson to discuss his book The Age of Em which explores what a societal future can look like if emulations of a human conscience can be achieved and put to work.

Also, Russia’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor warned Google on Monday that it could slow down access to the global platform in the country if it did not comply with the agency's demands to delete prohibited content, such as child pornography, encouragement to suicide, drug-related content, calls for illegal protests and other extremist and destructive content.

