Google and Twitter on the Ropes in Russia

Guests:
Joel Segal - Former congressional staffer and author | Discrimination in Policy
Michelle Witte - Host of Political Misfits and News Analyst | Backpacking
Robin Hanson - Professor of economics at George Mason University | The Age of Em & The Great Filter
In the first hour, Jamarl and Shane discussed poverty in America and how the Defund the Police movement can evolve through time in the country.
In the second hour, we were joined by Joel Segal to discuss the discriminatory aspect of some of Biden’s Covid relief packages. Michelle Witte also joined the show to tell the story of her backpacking trip on the Pacific Crest Trail.
In the third hour, Fault Lines heard from Robin Hanson to discuss his book The Age of Em which explores what a societal future can look like if emulations of a human conscience can be achieved and put to work.
Also, Russia’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor warned Google on Monday that it could slow down access to the global platform in the country if it did not comply with the agency's demands to delete prohibited content, such as child pornography, encouragement to suicide, drug-related content, calls for illegal protests and other extremist and destructive content.
