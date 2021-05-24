India's Death Toll Passes 300,000 as Rates Drop in the USA

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan tackle civil rights with the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., the state of Brazilian politics, the latest in Myanmar after their coup and the hijacking of a Ryanair plane by Belarus.

Guests:

Shobhan Saxena - trade, arts, and sports journalist | Lula’s Aspirations in Brazil

Carl Zha - Host of the Silk and Steel podcast | Myanmar Latest & China

Charles (Joe) Key - Retired Police lieutenant and expert legal witness | Fatal Shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

Mark Sleboda - International relations and security analyst | Belarusian Hijacking of Ryanair Plane

In the first hour, we were joined by Shobhan Saxena to talk about the state of Brazilian politics as former President Lula da Silva makes a comeback, going up against Bolsonaro’s faltering government.

In the second hour, Carl Zha came on Fault lines to discuss the state of Myanmar and their relationship to China in the wake of the political coup of the country. We then discussed the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. Charles J. Key joined us to give background on proper police procedure and use of force.

In the third hour, we were joined by Mark Sledoba to talk about the Belarusian hijacking of an internationally bound plane holding a political dissident and what the foreign responses will be to the imbroglio Lukashenko has created.

Also, we give you an update on the situation with COVID-19 in India.

