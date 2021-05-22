Ceasefire in Gaza

Guests:
Peter Oliver - EU correspondent for RT International | Nord Stream 2 Sees Light, German Politics Come September
Joseph Leibowitz - Foreign relations lobbyist and crypto day trader | Volatility of the Cryptocurrency Market
Daniel Lazare - Independent journalist and author | Russiagate and the Kilimnik Interview
In the first hour we were joined by Peter Oliver to talk about the German political establishment’s view of Biden’s course on Nord Stream 2 and the likely makeup of the Bundestag come September’s federal election.
In the second hour we were joined by Joseph Leibowitz as the discussion on cryptocurrencies rages on. Joseph offered insight into his trading skills regarding the big three coins and how the seaming limitless income potential has a very real cap.
In the third hour Fault Lines was joined by Daniel Lazare to talk about the persistence in claims of Russia’s influence in American elections and affairs, as well as what problems Lazare sees with the current party system and the Constitution.
We also discuss a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that seems to be holding in the Gaza Strip.
