The EU is Reopening Its Borders to Vaccinated Travellers

Guests:
Mark Frost - Entrepreneur, economist, professor, consultant, etc. | Ibn Khaldun, Creative Destruction, Political Regeneration.
Laith Marouf - Pro-Palestinian activist, producer, consultant | Gaza; the Palestinian Perspective
Carmine Sabia - Christian conservative pundit, writer and editor | Gaza; a Holy Birthright
In the first hour, we discussed Stop the Steal and how politicians are reacting to it. Then we were joined by Mark Frost to discuss the modern labor market in a post-Covid era.
In the second hour, we were joined by Laith Marouf to talk about the state of Gaza as the conflict between Israel and Palestine rages on. Laith brings a controversial perspective in these historic events.
In the third hour, we were joined by Carmine Sabia who brought a religious perspective to siding with Israel in their part of the conflict. He also offered his perspective on the recent protests from both the left and right and how similar or different they really are.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)