Israel Flattens Associated Press Office Building in Gaza on Saturday, 9 Miles of Tunnels on Sunday

Guests:
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent | Covering War: The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer & Activist | AOC, The Squad, Bipartisanship: Are Progressives Insurgents Against the DNC?
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Liz Cheney & Republican Leadership, Changing Conversation on Israel
In our first hour, we were joined by Elijah Magnier for a conversation on what it's like to give war correspondent coverage of armed conflicts like the one taking place between Israel and Hamas/Gaza today.
In our second hour, we were joined by Joel Segal to talk about establishment Democrats, the progressive grassroots base, and where they're pushing the progressive caucus, caught out of hand between an angry base and a sclerotic status quo.
In our third hour, we were joined by Ted Rall to talk about Liz Cheney's effective exile from the leadership of the Republican Party and how Trump has maintained his political leadership despite January 6th and long-term failures.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)