Israel's Troops Line Up Along Gaza Border as Israel's Iron Dome Deflects Hundreds of Hamas Rockets

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked with guests about political prosecution in the UK, the dire civil situation in France, the Colonial Pipeline breach from the cybersecurity and economic perspectives, and where Republicans are headed with Trump as their leader.

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | Craig Murray Sentenced in Apparent Political Prosecution in UK, French Armed Forces Warn of Civil War

Charlotte Tschider - Assistant Professor of Law & Author | Colonial Pipeline as a Cybersecurity Warning for America

Mark Frost - Economics Professor & Entrepreneur | The Economics of Gas Shortages & The Battle Over Unemployment Benefits

Wyatt Reed - Sputnik News Analyst and Producer for By Any Means Necessary | Update on Colombia Protests

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Future of the Right: What's Liz Cheney Planning?

Elbert Guillory - Former Member, Louisiana State Senate and House | Future of the Right: What's Liz Cheney Planning?

In our first hour, we were joined by Alexander Mercouris to talk UK politics, looking at the motivations behind the prosecution and sentencing of Craig Murray over his coverage of the Alex Salmond trial. Next, we turned to France, talking about the causes and consequences of growing civil unrest as former members of France's military threaten civil war.

In our second hour, we were joined by Charlotte Tschider to talk about the cybersecurity significance of the breach of the Colonial Pipeline and to get her take on President Biden's new executive order yesterday on increasing American preparedness.

After that, we were joined by Mark Frost to talk about the gas shortages he's seeing in Georgia and on apps as consumers have started to hoard gasoline following the days-long shutdown of massive infrastructure in America's southeast.

Next, we were joined by Wyatt Reed for a conversation on the protests ongoing in Colombia, looking at Colombian police as a paramilitary organization and looking at whether these protests are likely to lead to a significant shakeup in the Colombian government.

In our third hour, we were joined by Ted Rall and Elbert Guillory to talk about where the Republican Party is headed under Trump as Liz Cheney got kicked from her leadership position in the House yesterday for publicly defying Trump's influence in the GOP.

We also continue our coverage of the events unfolding in the Middle East.

