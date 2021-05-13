Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Growing With Deadly Strikes and the Neighbors Talking Ceasefire

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked with guests about the ongoing political infighting in the Republican party as Liz Cheney got dethroned in the House this morning, also looking at oxygen for COVID treatment and whether kids should be getting vaccinated.

Guests:

Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director & Associate Professor of Medicine | Vaccines for Kids, Variance of Variants, Role of Oxygen in COVID Treatment

Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of 'In Question' on RT America | Republican Infighting & Colonial Pipeline Ramifications

In our second hour, we were joined by Dr. Mikhail Kogan to talk about the ethical dilemmas involved in whether or not to give, let alone require, that children get experimental vaccines. We then turned to a conversation on how important oxygen is for COVID treatment as India faces severe, ongoing shortages of medical supplies.

In our third hour, we were joined by Manila Chan to talk about Rep. Liz Cheney's loss of her seat as the House Republican Conference Chair this morning, with Cheney going toe-to-toe with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the future of the party. Afterwards, we turned to a conversation on cybersecurity, ransomware, and the affairs of the state as the over 5,000 miles of Colonial Pipeline from Texas to New York is still shut down pending the resolution of a hack from a cybercriminal organization looking for a tech ransom.

We also discuss the heated situation in the Middle East, where Gaza militants and Israeli forces have been exchanging deadly strikes for days now.

