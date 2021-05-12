Israel and Hamas Warring Over Jerusalem Day, Dozens Killed

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked with guests about when Palestinians will see some change, why the Biden admin isn't beelining for a full return to the JCPOA, and whether we're seeing a political realignment in the Republican party with Donald Trump.

Guests:

Laith Marouf - Multimedia Producer and Broadcasting Law Consultant | The State of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Co-Host of 'The Backstory' on Radio Sputnik | Talking Common Sense on Iran

Chris Smalls - Activist and Organizer | What's Next for Unions? Lessons Learned After No Vote on Unions in Amazon's Alabama Warehouse

Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of the Kim Iversen Show | Populism Without Populists: Biden's Weird Agenda

In our first hour, we were joined by Laith Marouf to talk about the state of the conflict between Israel and Hamas as rockets were fired and airstrikes conducted over Jerusalem Day weekend as the Israeli government moves to take homes from dispossessed Palestinians as a part of the settlement process.

In our second hour, we were joined by John Kiriakou to talk about why the Biden administration is only slowly coming back to the table on the JCPOA with Iran, and what a productive relationship between Saudi Arabia and Iran could look like and would mean for the Middle East. After we were joined by Chris Smalls to talk about what he learned from the failure of the attempt at unionizing an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama.

In our third hour, we were joined by Kim Iversen to talk about the quiddities of Biden's politics, looking at Biden's 'populism without a public' and how Trump's Republican Party can respond to the rise of passive populism in Biden and entrenched neocons like Liz Cheney.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com