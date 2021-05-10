Colonial Pipeline Cyber Attack: Ransomware Shuts Down Over 5000 Miles of Pipeline

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked with guests about the ongoing protests in Colombia, Israel's bloody pushback against Palestinian protestors, the future of the Republican Party under Trump, and the Soviet History during WW2-era politics.

Guests:

Wyatt Reed – Sputnik News Analyst and Producer for By Any Means Necessary | Protests in Colombia

Laith Marouf – Award-Winning Multimedia Producer | Israel's Bloody Confrontations with Palestine

Tyler Nixon – Archivist, Activist, Technologist, Legal Counsel to Roger Stone | Republican Leadership, Trump et al vs. Liz Cheney

Caleb Maupin – Speaker, Writer, Journalist, Political Analyst, and Author | Elizabeth Warren's Failures, The Soviets' Successes: Commemorating Victory Day This Sunday

In our first hour, we were joined by Wyatt Reed to talk about the demands of the protestors in Colombia as Wyatt joins us there on the ground. Next, we spoke with Laith Marouf about the Israeli government's violent confrontations with Palestinians as hundreds are reportedly injured following a raid on Al-Aqsa mosque.

In our second hour we were joined by Tyler Nixon to talk about the state of the Republican Party, Trump's questionable leadership and the size of Liz Cheney's absent followership with the Republican base, and where two-party politics is standing in American democracy.

In our third hour, we were joined by Caleb Maupin to talk about Elizabeth Warren, whose new book is inspiring another round of conversations around the abject failure of the progressive insurgents in the Democratic base to use their power to productive ends. We turned next to the background of Victory Day, looking at the history of Soviet involvement in WW2 and how those issues are seen today by the DC establishment.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com