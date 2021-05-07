Who Represents the Republican Party? Is it Liz Cheney or Trump? Myanmar Civil War?

Guests:
KJ Noh – a journalist, political analyst, writer and teacher specializing in the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific region |Myanmar Civil War?
Charlotte Tschider – Asst. Professor at the Loyal University Chicago School of Law, Author of ‘International Cybersecurity and Privacy Law in Practice’ | Signal ads blocked
Mark Sleboda – International Relations and Security Analyst |Blinken Visits Ukraine
In our second hour, we were joined by KJ Noh for two segments as we discussed the possibility of a Myanmar Civil War.
Next we were joined by Charlotte Tschider to discuss signal ads being blocked
In our third and final hour, we were joined by Mark Sleboda for two segments to discuss Blinken visiting Ukraine in show of support amid Russia tensions.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)