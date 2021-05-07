US & EU Back Push to Waive Patent Protections on COVID Vaccines for International Use

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked with guests about the threat of big tech's monopoly on online speech, how Derek Chauvin will be sentenced, Israeli politics and the fate of Netanyahu, and the state of capitalism, socialism, and democracy in this century.

Guests:

John Kiriakou – Former CIA Officer & Co-Host of The Backstory | The Sentencing Formula for Derek Chauvin, US Seen as Chief Threat to Democracy Globally

Miko Peled – Human Rights Activist and Author | Is Netanyahu's Political Career Actually Under Threat?

Richard Wolff – Professor of Economics Emeritus | Is Capitalism Permanent?

In our second hour, we were joined by John Kiriakou to talk about Derek Chauvin's sentencing and whether a fate of 20 years in solitary confinement would be just desserts for the man convicted of killing George Floyd. After that, we turned to a recent poll showing yet again that America is seen as the chief threat to democracy around the world.

Next, we were joined by Miko Peled to talk about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political fate as Israel's government goes through yet another politically fractured election.

Looking at the material benefits of expansion into space and the uncertain legacy of Marx, in our third hour we were joined by Prof. Richard Wolff to talk about capitalism, socialism, and whether 'ideology' applies in a century of mixed economic and political systems.

