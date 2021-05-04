Biden Quadrupling Refugee Cap, G7 Talks in London, India Passes 20 Million Cases

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked with guests about water as a weapon in Syria, why the CIA went 'woke' in its new recruitment ad, the FDA's planned ban on menthol cigarettes, and the silent retraction by the WaPo/NYT of their story on Giuliani.

Guests:

Maram Susli – Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Water As A Weapon: Turkey, Syria, & Iraq

Peter Coffin – Video Essayist & Author | CIA Gone Woke, Should Facebook Bring Trump Back?

Gregory Conley – President of the American Vaping Association | FDA Under Biden Pushing for Ban on Menthol & Flavored Cigarettes

Ted Rall – Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | WaPo, NYT Retraction of 'FBI Warned Giuliani' Story, Is Biden A New FDR

In our first hour, we were joined by Maram Susli to talk about water being used as a weapon by Turkey against the Kurds, Syria, and Iraq. We also talked about how China and Russia will respond to Israel's treatment of Palestinians as the Eurasian power bloc increases its investment in the region and rises to prominence internationally.

In our second hour, we were joined by Peter Coffin for a conversation on why the CIA used progressive, intersectional messaging in a new recruitment ad and what the Intelligence Community has to gain from the modern left. Next, we spoke with Gregory Conley about the proposed ban on menthol and flavored cigarettes, looking at the costs and the benefits of the push against the consumption of carcinogenic tobacco products.

In our third hour, we were joined by Ted Rall to talk about the Washington Post and New York Times' weekend retraction of their story last week on the FBI warning Giuliani of a 'Russian disinfo' campaign centered on Ukraine, looking at media complicity and complacency, and why the intel community leans on prominent newspapers as typists for their narratives.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com