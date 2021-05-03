Register
    India Sees 400,000 Cases Per Day as Modi Comes Under Fire for Vaccine Orders: Too Little, Too Late

    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked with guests about the 2014 Odessa massacre, a ruling on climate change from Germany's Constitutional Court, the state of COVID-19 in Syria, and whether or not military escalation with China is inevitable.

    Guests:

    Bryan MacDonald – Head of the Russia Desk at RT Online | Odessa Massacre, EU Report Alleges Russian Disinfo on Sputnik V, Whether Navalny's Orgs Are 'Extremist'

    Peter Oliver – EU correspondent for RT International | German High Court Sends Government Back to Drawing Board on CO2 Emission Goals

    Hadi Nasrallah – Journalist, Commentor and Researcher | COVID in Syria

    Caleb Maupin – Speaker, Writer, Journalist, Political Analyst, and Author | With Some Talk of Regime Change in China, Is Escalation Inevitable?

    In our first hour, we were joined by Bryan MacDonald to go over the history of the Odessa Massacre in May of 2014 following the seven-year commemoration this weekend of the event. We then moved to a conversation on pushback on the Sputnik V vaccine in the Western press before turning to whether Alexei Navalny's organizations

    In our second hour, we were joined by Peter Oliver to talk about the German Constitutional Court's decision last week to ask the German government to draw up plans for reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, before turning to the support and opposition for Nord Stream 2 in German politics. Afterward, we were joined by Hadi Nasrallah to talk about the COVID situation in Syria as Bashar al-Assad's government ramps up medical production while Kurds occupying Syria's northeast struggle with rising infections and a lack of medical supplies.

    In our third hour, we were joined by Caleb Maupin to talk about whether regime change in China is coming anytime soon as a former worker in Britain's embassy in Beijing talked up the benefits of a coup against Xi Jinping.

    We also discuss the situation with COVID-19 in India.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    China, kurds, COVID-19, Bashar al-Assad, Syria, Nord Stream 2, Germany, Angela Merkel, Sputnik V, Alexei Navalny, Euromaidan, Odessa
