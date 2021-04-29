Biden's Address to Congress: Infrastructure, COVID, and Conflict with China

Guests:
Carmine Sabia – Writer & Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Biden's Address to Congress, Education
Margaret Kimberley – Senior Columnist and Editor for Black Agenda Report | Biden's Address to Congress
Kim Iversen – Independent Journalist and Host of the Kim Iversen Show | Biden's Address to Congress
After playing the entirety of Biden's address last night to Congress in our first hour, in our second hour, we were joined by Carmine Sabia to talk about the plans and policies Biden committed his administration to and what he'll do if he can't get those plans through. We then moved to a spirited debate on the role of education and whether the government should pay for it.
In our third hour, we were joined by Margaret Kimberley and Kim Iversen for a panel discussion on Biden's speech. We talked about what Biden left out when he talked about removing lead from water delivered to American homes, what Biden's tried to accomplish with his speech and whether it succeeded, and Republican Senator Tim Scott's misplaced response to Biden on race in America.
