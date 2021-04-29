Biden Set to Introduce 'American Families Plan' in Faux State of the Union Tonight

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked with guests about India's COVID crisis, why Zarif hit the IRGC on a hot mic and who's to blame for the leak, hyperbole on wearing (and not wearing) masks, and whether American hyperinflation is happening anytime soon.

Guests:

Shobhan Saxena – Journalist Covering Brazil and India | COVID Situation and Response in India and Brazil

Elijah Magnier – Veteran War Correspondent | Iran Foreign Minister Zarif's Leaked Hot Mic Pushback on IRGC

Ted Rall – Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Tucker Carlsen and Mask Hyperbole, Biden's Ersatz State of the Union

Steve Grumbine – Political, Economic and Social Justice Activist | Modern Monetary Theory: Inflation, Manufacturing, and a Critical Look at MMT

In our first hour, we were joined by Shobhan Saxena to look at India's out-of-control COVID crisis and where it came from, before turning to look at Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus in Brazil as his administration comes under inquiry and talk of impeachment swirls.

In our second hour, we were joined by Elijah Magnier to look at why Zarif hit the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in hot mic audio leaked this week, and to ask of that audio: who leaked it? Next, we were joined by Ted Rall to take a balanced look at Tucker Carlsen's hyperbolic claims that people should call the police on kids wearing masks outdoors, what it says about our political climate and what it's a reaction to, before moving to a conversation on Biden's address to Congress tonight and why we didn't see a State of the Union address in early 2021.

In our third hour, we were joined by Steve Grumbine to take a hard look at Modern Monetary Theory, asking what would happen if the dollar's value dropped. We looked at how it would affect our ability to import goods, how it would hit our economy, and what MMT can do - and can't do - for the American economy.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com