Crematoria Overflowing in India, EU Appears Set to Ratify Brexit Trade Deal

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked about Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, EU politics and the fallout from Brexit on trade and vaccines, how mRNA tech works, a hot mic leak from Iran's foreign minister, and got a debrief on the Amazon unionization vote.

Guests:

Dave Beaty – TV Producer, Documentary Filmmaker, Journalist, & UFO Researcher | All Things Unidentified Aerial Phenomena

Alexander Mercouris – Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | European Parliament Set to Ratify Trade Deal, EU Lawsuit

Dr. Mikhail Kogan – Medical Director at the George Washington Center for Integrative Medicine | What is mRNA Tech, How Does it Work, and What Can It Do?

Gareth Porter – Investigative Journalist, Author and Policy Analyst | Coming Back to the JCPOA & Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif's Hot Mic on IRGC Power

Chris Smalls – Activist and Organizer | Aftermath of the 'No' Vote on Unionization in Bessemer, Alabama

In our first hour, we were joined by Dave Beaty to talk about Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, looking at recent revelations from the media, why they're coming out now, and what's behind the spooky sightings lighting up the skies over naval groups off the coast of the United States.

In our second hour, we were joined by Alexander Mercouris to talk about Brexit and trade as the European Parliament seems set to ratify a long-negotiated trade deal with the United Kingdom, as well as the UK's shifting allegiances as they pivot to the United States. We then turned with Alexander to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation and what it signals for the future of the country's politics. Next, we were joined by Dr. Mikhail Kogan to talk about what mRNA technology is, whether it's the Moderna and PfizerBioNTech shots.

In our third hour, we were joined by Gareth Porter to talk about the latest on attempts to come back to the JCPOA and the leak of hot mic audio from Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, describing limits on his power and the political supremacy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Next, we were joined by Chris Smalls to talk about the problems with the local union that he believes led to the 'no' vote on unionization at the Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama.

