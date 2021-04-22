India Breaks Single-Day COVID Case Record. Can America Breathe?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked with guests about whether the guilty verdict in the Chauvin trial changed anything fundamental in our country and reviewed media coverage of Putin's State of the Nation address, in Russia and the Western press.

Guests:

Bryan MacDonald – Head of the Russia Desk at RT Online | Putin's State of the Nation: Media Coverage in Russia and the West

Dr. Wilmer Leon – Political Scientist, Columnist and Host of The Critical Hour | What Does the Derek Chauvin Trial Change in America?

Joel Segal – Former Congressional Staffer & Political Activist | Fixing The Problems That Led to the Murder of George Floyd

In our first hour, we were joined for the first time by Bryan MacDonald to talk about how Russian President Vladimir Putin's State of the Nation addressed yesterday was treated by the Western press compared to its reception in Russian media, and turned to look at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's actions abroad and specifically in Ukraine.

In our second hour, we were joined by Dr. Wilmer Leon to talk about what the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin will do for America's culture and politics - the consensus: not much - before moving on to a fiery conversation on the causes of police violence in the United States.

In our third hour, we were joined by Joel Segal to talk about what we'd have to change in the American political system and economy to prevent unjustified abuses of police power in the future.

