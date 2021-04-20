Closing Arguments of Chauvin Trial Today, Jury Deliberation to Start

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked with guests about the USA's policy on China, what BLM accomplished as Chauvin's trial goes to closing arguments today, what Biden's thinking on Iran and Israel, and the Bolsonaro presidency as COVID kills in Brazil.

Guests:

Ian Goodrum – Senior Editor and Columnist at China Daily | Kerry in China on Climate, Biden's Joint Address with Suga and the US's Attempts to Contest China's Economic Expansion

Garland Nixon – Sputnik Political Analyst, Host of The Critical Hour | Shooting of Adam Toledo,

John Kiriakou – Former CIA Officer, Co-Host of 'The Backstory' on Radio Sputnik | What's Biden's Thinking On Iran?

Shobhan Saxena – Journalist Covering Brazil and India | Bolsonaro's Government Failing on COVID, Food Insecurity Growing

In our first hour, we were joined by Ian Goodrum to talk about the outcome of climate envoy John Kerry's visit to China this weekend to talk about reducing carbon emissions, as President Biden jointly addressed the press with Japan's Prime Minister Suga on Saturday, talking about containing China's influence internationally and criticizing its internal policies in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

In our second hour, we were joined by Garland Nixon to talk about the state of policing in America and to question the effects of the Black Lives Matter movement after last summer, looking at how the American public's opinions have shifted, whether we've addressed the root causes of rising crime and deadly punishment, and whether anything has fundamentally changed in policing since the rise of BLM in 2014.

Following this we spoke with John Kiriakou about Iran's decision to increase its uranium enrichment above 60%, pushing closer to the 90% threshold required for creating nuclear weapons, as well as why they did that, the United States' relationship with Israel, and where the US is headed as it restarts indirect negotiations on the JCPOA.

In our last hour, we were joined by Shobhan Saxena to talk Brazilian politics as Bolsonaro's government is in a state of crisis, with numerous officials resigning in recent weeks over Bolsonaro's response to COVID. We talked about food insecurity, lockdowns, and the feasibility of economic relief in the country, as well as Lula's potential return to power in the 2022 presidential elections in Brazil.

