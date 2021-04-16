Protests in Chicago, Minneapolis Over Police Killings

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked with guests about recent protests in Berlin, German politics and Nord Stream 2, new legislation and executive actions aimed at reforming the Supreme Court, yesterday's sanctions on Russia, and the history of peace talks over the thawing war in Donbass.

Guests:

Peter Oliver – EU Correspondent for RT International | Berlin Protests, German Politics and Nord Stream 2, EU Vaccine Procurement and Sputnik V Side-Deals

Manila Chan – Host of In Question on RT America | OPCW Coming Under Scrutiny, Cultures of Violence, Supreme Court Reforms

Mark Sleboda – International Relations and Security Analyst | Biden's Sanctions on Russia, Allegations of Russian Cyberespionage, the Background on Peace Talks in Ukraine

In our first hour we were joined by Peter Oliver to talk about last night's protests in Berlin over a decision from the German constitutional court annulling Berlin's rent caps, first placed last February. We turned to German parliamentary politics as the Greens look to be making gains in the Bundestag, talking about how this might affect Nord Stream 2 and Germany's relations with the EU, Russia, and the United States. We finished with a quick question about vaccine procurement and restrictions in the EU, with Peter telling us about EU member countries' deals with the Russians to procure the Sputnik V COVID vaccine.

In our second hour we were joined by Manila Chan to talk about the OPCW, cultural violence in America inherited from our wars overseas, and the recent legislation introduced by Rep. Mondaire Robinson to expand the number of seats on the Supreme Court from 9 to 13. We talked about how the Supreme Court has become the conduit for more and more legislative decision-making as the Senate seems perpetually stalled by filibusters.

In our last hour we were joined by Mark Sleboda to look at the latest set of sanctions announced by the Biden administration and imposed by the Treasury Department. We got into the facts on the allegations of a Russian cyberespionage attack on SolarWinds last year, and talked about how these latest sanctions don't hit as hard as the Western press is reporting. Next we turned to Ukraine and the Donbass, looking at the history of the Minsk Agreements, Ukraine's fractured political system and rock-bottom economy, before talking about how the US plays into Kiev's decisions.

