11:32 GMT15 April 2021
    America Postpones Leaving Afghanistan Until 9/11, Almost 20 Years After Starting Its Longest War

    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked about UAPs and UFOs, discussed the Biden administration's planned September withdrawal from Afghanistan, and talked the medical facts behind the limited statistics on a second vaccine now thought to cause blood clotting.

    Guests:

    Nick Pope – Journalist and Former UFO Analyst for UK's Ministry of Defence | UAPs, UFOs, and Unexplained Technological Phenomena

    Scott Ritter – former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Biden's September Withdrawal from Afghanistan

    Dr Mikhail Kogan – Medical Doctor & Associate Professor of Medicine | J&J Shot Paused and AstraZeneca Age-Restricted Over Suspected Link to Blood Clotting

    In our first hour, we were joined by Nick Pope to discuss his work in the UK's Ministry of Defence investigating reports of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena and whether the global public deserves to know about the confidential findings by world governments on inexplicably advanced technology.

    Later we were joined by Scott Ritter to discuss the Biden administration's announcement that it plans to pull American troops from Afghanistan by September 11th of 2021, 20 years after the 9/11 attacks and almost 20 years after the US started its ill-fated war on the Taliban in the country. We also spoke about the American military's ability to wage a combined forces war as Biden seems to be pivoting from the Middle East to Eurasia.

    After this, we were joined by Dr Mikhail Kogan to discuss vaccines and blood clotting as the CDC and FDA just called for a pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine, and after many countries in Europe and around the world have restricted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, in both cases on figures showing a correlation between the shots and the clots.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    George Floyd, China, Russia, Vaccines, Taliban, Afghanistan, Joe Biden, UFO
