Another Police Killing in Minneapolis as Chauvin Trial Continues

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked about the Belt & Road Initiative, the definition and feasibility of hyperinflation in America, the human rights impact of unilateral sanctions, and Bolivia cutting down on coca production under Morales.

Guests:

Carl Zha – Host of the Silk and Steel Podcast | One Belt, One Road & Myanmar

Mark Frost – Economics Professor and Entrepreneur | How Likely Is Hyperinflation in the USA?

Alena Douhan – United Nations Special Rapporteur | The Human Rights Impact of Sanctions

Oliver Vargas – Journalist and Writer | Coca Production Drops In Bolivia After Morales Expels US Drug Officials

In our first hour, we were joined by Carl Zha to talk about the coup in Myanmar from the perspective of China's government, the cultural legacy of the Silk Road and how it's seeing a reprisal in China's Belt and Road Initiative, and whether China could turn into a military hegemony as it moves into a position of global supremacy.

In our second hour, we were joined by Mark Frost to discuss and diminish spreading worries that the United States will undergo hyperinflation with 2020 breaking records on government spending. We were later joined by Alena Douhan to look at how sanctions hurt human rights and the history of unilateral sanctions as a tool of first resort by Western governments.

In our last hour, we were joined by Oliver Vargas to talk about the hypocrisy of media coverage in the Western press as coca production actually dropped in Bolivia after Evo Morales became president, a fact the media overlooks - while also ignoring Columbia's overwhelming role in the production of cocaine. We turned to the prospect of a South American power bloc as Lula de Silva returns as a viable leftist candidate for president in Brazil, and socialist governments on the continent show signs of pushing for regional political unification.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com