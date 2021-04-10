Moscow Worried War in Donbass Could Become A West-Backed Genocide, Would Intervene to Protect

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked about PBS whitewashing a former al-Qaeda leader, a new test on muons set to reshape modern physics, the latest on the USPS, the Amazon unionization vote in Alabama, and Biden's new personnel pick to stop Nord Stream 2.

Maram Susli – Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | PBS's Frontlines Whitewashing of Former Al Qaeda Leader

Markus Klute – Professor of Physics | New Fermilab Muon Test Will Force a Deeper Rethinking of Modern Physics

Chuck Zlatkin – Legislative and Political Director for New York Metro Area Postal Union | The USPS's Ten Year Plan and the DEJOY Act

Prof. John Logan – Professor and Director of Labor and Employment Studies at SFSU | Amazon Unionization Vote: Looks Like A No, Potential Union Busting Tactics

Peter Oliver – EU correspondent for RT International | Amos Hochstein: Biden's Pick to Stop Nord Stream 2

In our first hour we were joined by Maram Susli to talk about an article and upcoming documentary on Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the former head of al-Qaeda (a terrorist group banned in Russia) in Syria who rebranded as the head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a force fighting the Syrian government alongside U.S. Islamist proxies. We turned to Antony Blinken's morally blind comments on saving children in Syria and surveyed the strategic and economic importance of the Golan Heights.

In our second hour we were joined by Markus Klute to talk about a new test out of Fermilab that confirms a 20-year-old discovery shaking up modern physics from its foundations. We talked about muons and Higgs bosons, asking why this new discovery is so significant and what questions it may pose for quantum physicists and mathematicians looking to understand our universe on its deepest known levels.

Later in the hour we were joined by Chuck Zlatkin to review the legacy of Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General for the United States Postal Service, talking about attempts to private the USPS, the slowdowns to be implemented in the USPS's new 10-year plan, and the DEJOY Act and what it would entail.

In our last hour we were joined by John Logan to talk about the ongoing count of the Amazon unionization vote in Bessemer, Alabama, which at a 2-to-1 margin now looks to be set to shut down the prospect of the plant forming a union. Later in the hour we were joined by Peter Oliver to talk about Amos Hochstein, Biden's new pick for special envoy on Nord Stream 2, and how his history as a member of a supervisory board for a Ukrainian gas company leaves him ill-fit to head the United States' response to Nord Stream 2.

