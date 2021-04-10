Register
07:36 GMT10 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Fault Lines

    Moscow Worried War in Donbass Could Become A West-Backed Genocide, Would Intervene to Protect

    Fault Lines
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107971/55/1079715575_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_a7b3301433b5bfb677049217a89511b0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_fault_lines/202104101082585794-moscow-worried-war-in-donbass-could-become-a-west-backed-genocide-would-intervene-to-protect/

    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked about PBS whitewashing a former al-Qaeda leader, a new test on muons set to reshape modern physics, the latest on the USPS, the Amazon unionization vote in Alabama, and Biden's new personnel pick to stop Nord Stream 2.

    Guests:

    Maram Susli – Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | PBS's Frontlines Whitewashing of Former Al Qaeda Leader

    Markus Klute – Professor of Physics | New Fermilab Muon Test Will Force a Deeper Rethinking of Modern Physics

    Chuck Zlatkin – Legislative and Political Director for New York Metro Area Postal Union | The USPS's Ten Year Plan and the DEJOY Act

    Prof. John Logan – Professor and Director of Labor and Employment Studies at SFSU | Amazon Unionization Vote: Looks Like A No, Potential Union Busting Tactics

    Peter Oliver – EU correspondent for RT International | Amos Hochstein: Biden's Pick to Stop Nord Stream 2

    In our first hour we were joined by Maram Susli to talk about an article and upcoming documentary on Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the former head of al-Qaeda (a terrorist group banned in Russia) in Syria who rebranded as the head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a force fighting the Syrian government alongside U.S. Islamist proxies. We turned to Antony Blinken's morally blind comments on saving children in Syria and surveyed the strategic and economic importance of the Golan Heights.

    In our second hour we were joined by Markus Klute to talk about a new test out of Fermilab that confirms a 20-year-old discovery shaking up modern physics from its foundations. We talked about muons and Higgs bosons, asking why this new discovery is so significant and what questions it may pose for quantum physicists and mathematicians looking to understand our universe on its deepest known levels.

    Later in the hour we were joined by Chuck Zlatkin to review the legacy of Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General for the United States Postal Service, talking about attempts to private the USPS, the slowdowns to be implemented in the USPS's new 10-year plan, and the DEJOY Act and what it would entail.

    In our last hour we were joined by John Logan to talk about the ongoing count of the Amazon unionization vote in Bessemer, Alabama, which at a 2-to-1 margin now looks to be set to shut down the prospect of the plant forming a union. Later in the hour we were joined by Peter Oliver to talk about Amos Hochstein, Biden's new pick for special envoy on Nord Stream 2, and how his history as a member of a supervisory board for a Ukrainian gas company leaves him ill-fit to head the United States' response to Nord Stream 2.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    US, Joseph Biden, Russia, Nord Stream 2, Jeff Bezos, Unions, Amazon, USPS, Antony Blinken, Syria, ISIS
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse