Tara Reade On #MeToo, Democratic Suppression, Media Malfeasance

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked about the relationship between Turkey and the EU, how Ukraine's unlikely to join that bloc anytime soon, the suppression of Tara Reade's allegations of sexual harassment against Biden, and Georgia's new voting law.

Guests:

Mark Sleboda – International Relations and Security Analyst | Prospects of Erdogan's Turkey and Ukraine Joining the EU

Tara Reade – Author and Survivor | #MeToo Turncoats Suppressing Tara's Story and Attacking Her At Every Turn

Pete Ingemi – Author and Radio Host | Theodicy and Georgia's New Voting Law

In our first hour, we spoke with Mark Sleboda about the strained relationship between the European Union and Turkey, which has descended into political suppression and human rights abuses under Erdogan and yet remains a large trading partner for the European power bloc. We continued the conversation on EU membership by turning to Ukraine, with Mark telling us about the numerous infrastructural and political obstacles keeping the country out of the bloc.

In our second hour we were joined for 45 minutes by Tara Reade, a woman best known by the public for her allegations of sexual harassment and abuse by then-Senator, now-President Joe Biden. She talked about the cold reception her story received in American media, the constant attacks and legal threats she came under while disclosing her story, the link between Democratic Party strong-arming and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment and assault allegations, as well how she's grown over recent years while coming through this crisis.

In our last hour, we were joined by Pete Ingemi for a wide-ranging interview that started with questions of God, morality, and free will before turning to the new voting law in Georgia and how widespread the problem of voter fraud really is.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com