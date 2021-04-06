Hunter Biden Story Suppression, Minneapolis Police Chief Condemns Chauvin

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked about Hunter Biden's press coverage, mounting tensions in Ukraine, the Biden admin's plans for corporate tax hikes in America and abroad, and Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal trial and his primacy in Israeli politics.

Guests:

Alexander Mercouris – Editor-in-Chief at The Duran | The Suppression of Hunter Biden's Scandals, Mounting Tensions in Ukraine

Mark Frost – Economist & Professor | Corporate Tax Rates in the USA and Around the World

Miko Peled – Human Rights Activist and Author | Benjamin Netanyahu's Criminal Trial and Political Longevity

Ted Rall – Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Hunter Biden Scandal Redux, Georgia's Voter Fraud Law, Progressive/Democrat Politics

In our first hour, we spoke with Alexander Mercouris about the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story during last year's presidential election, why the son of the president is suddenly so vocal about his scandalous past, and whether the ongoing federal investigation into Hunter will bear any fruit. We turned to the growing tensions in Ukraine as, following Ukrainian troop movements toward the borders of the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics, the Russians have followed suit by repositioning troops on the border. We talked about the possibility of open war and how this issue has been treated in the Western press.

In our second hour, we spoke with Mark Frost about Biden's planned corporate tax hike, key financial support for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill, the American Jobs Plan. We also looked at former Fed chair and current Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's proposed global minimum corporate income tax policy, including whether it's even possible under the current international political system.

After Mark, we spoke with Miko Peled about the recently resumed trial of Benjamin Netanyahu on charges of corruption and graft. Miko told us why he thinks Netanyahu is still in power: he's not just a charismatic political figure, he's also become ever more popular with the movement of the American embassy to Jerusalem and the country's world-leading vaccine rollout.

In our last hour, we spoke with Ted Rall about Georgia's new voting rights law and what it represents for Georgia and the Democrat party. We turned quickly to the Hunter Biden story, looking at the April Fools Day retraction of the story by NPR, and whether that will lead to any wider press. We closed by talking about the twisted fealty of Progressives in Congress to the Democratic Party.

