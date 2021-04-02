Chauvin Trial Continues, Biden's Infrastructure Bill, Marijuana Legal in NY

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed Europe's COVID problems and what's keeping the EU from working with Russia on vaccine deployment, Biden's glossed-over migrant crisis and sizable infrastructure bill, and the facts and fallout from the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Guests:

Alexander Mercouris – Editor in Chief of The Duran | Putin, Merkel, and Macron's Vaccine Talks, Marine La Pen's Upswing in France

Ted Rall – Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Distracted from Biden's Migrant Crisis & Marijuana Legalized in New York

Garland Nixon – Co-Host of The Critical Hour | The Derek Chauvin Trial & Biden's Infrastructure Bill

This Tuesday Emmanuel Macron of France and Angela Merkel of Germany met with Vladimir Putin of Russia to talk about their potential procurement of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. We spoke with Alexander Mercouris about what's at play and what's at stake for Europe on this issue. In our second segment with Alexander, we turned to the topic of Marine La Pen's upswing, whether her National Rally party's policies deserve the label of 'far-right,' and the throughline between her policies and those of former French president Charles de Gaulle.

We were joined by Ted Rall in our second hour to talk about the root causes of the migrant crisis that Biden inherited, and contributed to, and how the public is forever left hanging on the facts and consequences of America's overthrow-first policy when it comes to the countries to our south. We turned to the topic of marijuana legalization in New York state and whether Biden's infrastructure plan is up to snuff.

In our last hour, we discussed the Derek Chauvin trial with Garland Nixon, former law enforcement officer, looking at the legal facts in the case and the likely civil fallout from any verdict on the case. We turned the discussion in our second segment with Garland to Biden's infrastructure plan, and why the long-needed overhaul of American highways, bridges, housing, and manufacturing is so overdue: we're too busy fighting wars and funding military contractors and bloated banks Wall Street to heed the real and constant problems facing the residents of Main Street.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com