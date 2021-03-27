Vaccine Wars in the EU

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss issues concerning vaccine distribution in the EU, Biden’s Press Conference, Amazon surveillance of its employees and more.

Guests:

Peter Oliver – EU Correspondent | Vaccine War in the EU

Carmine Sabia – Writer & Editor at SabiaReport.com | Biden’s Press Conference

Chris Smalls – Activist & Author | Amazon Surveilling Employees

Michael Goodwin – Journalist & Columnist @ The NY Post | Cuomo: COVID Nepotism

The European Union has proposed tighter controls on the export of Covid-19 vaccine doses. Peter Oliver an EU correspondent gives more information on the effects of this proposal on the overall health and wellbeing of the people.

Biden held his first press conference since taking office and answered questions related to border policies, filibuster and more. Carmine Sabia joins the conversation to give more perspective on the press conference and the effects of Biden’s policies on the general public.

Amazon’s drivers are threatening to and quitting after a policy is released stating they have to consent to AI surveillance in their vans or lose their jobs. Amazon whistleblower Chris Smalls joins the show to discuss more on the policies and the effect it has on the workers.

Cuomo is facing accusations of nepotism as a result of reports stating his family and friends were given COVID-19 tests when they were still considered scarce. Michael Goodwin joins the show to give more details about the nepotism involved and the overall lack of adequate policy to protect New Yorkers during the pandemic.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com