Israeli Elections, Russian Oil Imports and the Trial of Craig Murray

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss the trial of Craig Murray, the elections in Israel, Biden’s foreign policy, the import of Russian oil in the United States and more.

Guests:

Taylor Hudak – Journalist & Editor @acTVismMunich | Trial of Craig Murray

Mark Sleboda – Geopolitical Analyst | Russia is America’s Third largest Oil Importer

Miko Peled – Activist & Author | Elections in Israel

Garland Nixon – Host of The Critical Hour & Critical Hour Extended | Biden’s First Press Conference

Former Scottish diplomat Craig Murray is facing possible imprisonment over a contempt of court case after his coverage of the Alex Salmond trial in 2020. To continue the conversation on this topic Taylor Hudak joins the show to discuss more on the trial, the scandal behind it and its comparison to the likes of Julian Assange.

Despite efforts to stop Germany from building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Russia is one of the leading oil importers to the US. Mark Sleboda speaks more on the details behind the US imports and exports and the competition brought on by the oil trade.

Israel is still in deadlock on its elections leaving competitors like Netanyahu scrambling to pull together enough approval for a parliamentary majority. Miko Peled gives more information on Netanyahu as a politician and his battle to win a parliamentary majority.

Biden’s first presidential press conference is scheduled for Thursday afternoon and will be a huge test for both him and White House reporters. Garland Nixon gives his perspective on what is sure to be a press conference on gun policy, the border crisis and foreign policy under the Biden Administration.

