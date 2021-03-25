Reasonable People Discuss, Hypocrisy, Lawsuits and Poisons

Guests:
Alexander Mercouris – Veteran War Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst | Trial of Craig Murray
Lee Stranahan – Host of The Back Story | Sidney Powell’s Legal Defense
John Kiriakou – Co-host of The Back Story & Former CIA Officer | Biden on China
Former Scottish diplomat Craig Murray is facing possible imprisonment over a contempt of court case after his coverage of the Alex Salmond trial in 2020. Alexander Mercouris gives details into Craig Murray’s perspective and what actions he may take upon being convicted.
Sydney Powell’s legal defense for her defamation lawsuit is that no ‘reasonable people’ would take her voter fraud claims as fact. Sputnik analyst Lee Stranahan goes into detail about the legal truths behind Powell’s comments and how this reflects on her role in the Trump administration. He also speaks on Russiagate and allegations made against the Kremlin in a recent article from The Daily Beast.
There has been rising tension between the Biden Administration and China after a heated discussion concerning human rights violations with both countries pointing the finger. John Kiriakou talks more about the situation of Muslims in China, the lack of information and the US policies of sanctions on countries that have increased over the years.
