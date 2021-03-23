US Sanctions on China Raise Questions

Guests:
Elijah Magnier – Veteran War Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst | China Vs USA and the Invasion of Yemen
Ted Rall – Political Cartoonist | China Vs USA and Immigration
Joel Segal – Congressional Staffer | Backroom Politics on Immigration Under Biden
Tension rises between China and the United States after a heated debate between Blinken and a Chinese representative over human rights issues. Elijah Magnier talks about the hypocrisy of the US calling on China to improve while refusing to acknowledge its own abuses. In particular, he goes into detail about the ongoing crisis in Yemen.
To continue the conversation on China and US relations political cartoonist Ted Rall speaks more on US policies with reference to the usefulness of talks and sanctions in deterring future human rights abuses. Ted continues the conversation speaking on the current border crisis.
The Biden Administration’s border policy has resulted in an overflow of unaccompanied minors at the border. Joel Segal continues the conversation on Biden’s Immigration policies and gives us a peak behind the scenes of the administration’s decisions.
