The True WMD is Mainstream Media

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss the effects of mainstream media in relation to vaccines, wars and coups.

Guests:

Alexander Mercouris – Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | EU Vaccine Policy, France’s Strict Lockdown

Vijay Prashad – Chief Editor of LeftWord Books & Chief Correspondent at Globetrotter | The Iraq War 18 Years On

Morgan Artyukhina – Sputnik News Writer | State of News Media

Camila Escalante – TV News Producer at TeleSUR | Western Media’s Take on Bolivia is Bonkers

Western influence has been shown to affect the distribution of coronavirus vaccines from countries such as Russia and China into the EU. Alexander Mercouris of TheDuran.com joins the show to discuss issues related to distribution of the vaccine and policies that are more political than helpful.

Nancy Pelosi would not call for the impeachment of George W Bush Jr. despite having proof of no WMD in Iraq during the 8-year war that killed over 500,000 people. Vijay Prashad speaks with Jamarl and Shane on the effects the war had on Iraq and the ongoing consequences of that war.

Mainstream media has a tendency to frame and deliver information in a way that pushes specific narratives. A member of the sputnik team, Morgan Artyukhina speaks more on their events related to exposing mainstream media and the understanding of how it is influencing the point of view of the American people.

Mainstream media coverage of the events in Bolivia during the 2019 uprising, frame and deliver the information in a way that can be viewed as biased. Camila Escalante provides clarity to the reality of the events that took place in Bolivia and the mainstream narratives being pushed.

