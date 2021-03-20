Water Issues from Flint, Michigan to the Irish Sea

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss headlines that include the vaccine, the water in Flint, Michigan and Biden’s leadership.

Peter Oliver – EU Correspondent for RT International | Vaccine Nationalism & AstraZeneca

MariTi Lovell – Producer of Fault Lines | China’s Growth, America’s Animosity

Jordan Chariton – CEO of Status Coup | Rick Snyder Under Fire for Flint Lead Malfeasance

Scott Ritter – Former U.N. weapons inspector | Biden on the Iraq War

There have been issues of “vaccine nationalism” in relations to delivering the coronavirus vaccine internationally. Peter Oliver goes into detail about the meaning of “vaccine nationalism” and the response to its controversy. He also speaks more on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine AstraZeneca.

In Atlanta, Georgia a gunman opened fire at a massage parlor killing eight people, six of whom were of Asian descent. The Fault Lines team, including producer MariTi Lovell speak more on the recent rise in violence against Asian since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the overall growth of China and the assumed international threat.

Former Michigan governor Rick Snyder is charged with failing to timely declare an emergency in reference to the Flint water crisis. Jordan Chariton provides details on the history of the Flint water crisis and the failure of the Michigan government to protect its citizens.

The Biden Administration has made many political moves since taking office, including many international confrontations. WMD whistleblower, Scott Ritter gives more details about the US presence in conflicts abroad.

