Capitol Riot Charges Keep Coming

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss the headlines that include, the ten years of the Syrian war, upcoming charges for the Capitol Riot, Ukraine and more.

Guests:

Dr. Piers Robinson – Political Scientist | Five Former OPCW Officials Push Back

Maram Susli – Geopolitical Analyst | Ten Long Years: An End to the Syrian War

Alexander Mercouris – Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | Ukraine

Garland Nixon – Co-host of The Critical Hour and Critical Hour Extended | Charges Over the Death of Brian Sicknick

Five former OPCW Officials and many others have called for the chemical watchdogs to address the cover-up of its chemical weapons investigation in Syria. Political scientist Dr. Piers Robinson gives details into the investigation and the prominent figures involved in the request. Maram Susli continues the conversation by going into details about the ten-year war in Syria.

The ongoing aggression in Ukraine seems to be accelerating with artillery shelling as of recently. Alexander Mercouris who has been keeping track of this ongoing violence gives details into the deteriorating situation.

Charges are being brought against two individuals who are alleged as being responsible for the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. Recent reports say that the two individuals involved sprayed chemical spray during the riot. Sputnik political analyst Garland Nixon gives background information on this new claim of using chemical spray and the new light that shines on the riot of 6 January.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com