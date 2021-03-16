Crowds at the Border and Wage Stagnation

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss the headlines that include, the ongoing debate about minimum wage in the US, The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Myanmar and immigration.

Guests:

Mark Frost – Economist, Professor and much more | Wage Stagnation

Peter Oliver – EU Correspondent for RT International | German Local Elections

KJ Noh – Political Analyst and writer | Myanmar Update

Kim Iverson – Host of the Kim Iversen Show | Immigration under Biden

The Covid Relief bill has passed with no increase in minimum wage. Mark Frost joins the show to discuss the ongoing debate on whether or not a national increase is needed.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline will transport natural gas from Russia into the European Union. Peter Oliver discusses the details behind this transport and the U.S. sanctions placed upon it. He continues the conversation to discuss the German elections.

Myanmar protests are facing an increased amount of violence following the 1 February coup. Political analyst KJ Noh, gives an update on the ongoing battle and needed action from the international community.

The Biden administration has been responsible for many immigration policy changes since taking office as the amount of people at the border increases. Kim Iverson talks more on the policy of immigration under the Biden administration and why so many unaccompanied minors have continued to show up at the border.

